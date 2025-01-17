Left Menu

Spiti Cup 2025: Thrilling Ice Hockey Climaxes Amid Snowy Spectacle

Day three of the Spiti Cup 2025 showcased enthralling ice hockey under snowy Kaza skies. Tod Zone claimed a 7-6 victory in the U-18 Boys' championship, while Center Zone Women moved closer to the title with a 5-1 win. Tod Zone Men secured third place in the Men's category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:32 IST
Players of Tod Zone and Center Zone ((Photo- IHALS)). Image Credit: ANI
The third day of the Spiti Cup 2025 proved to be a spectacle despite inclement weather, marked by fresh snowfall that momentarily delayed proceedings but enhanced the allure of Kaza's ice rink. The local community rallied to prepare the Kaza Main Ice Hockey Rink, setting the stage for a thrilling day of intense competition.

In a nail-biting finale, the U-18 Boys' championship saw Tod Zone emerging victorious with a 7-6 win over Center Zone. Sham Zone Boys clinched third place after a decisive match against Pin Zone. On the women's front, Center Zone Women maintained their dominance by defeating Pin Zone, moving a step closer to securing the championship title.

Concluding the day, Tod Zone Men narrowly defea‍ted Pin Zone 3-2, capturing third place in the Men's category. The matches were played in challenging conditions, yet the teams demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, making for an exhilarating day of ice hockey at the Spiti Cup 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

