India Triumphs Over Pakistan to Reach PD Champions Trophy Final

India secured a spot in the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy final with a decisive five-wicket victory against Pakistan in Katunayake, Sri Lanka. Key performances included Jithendra V.N.'s three wickets and Rajesh Kannur's 74-run knock, which led India to a successful chase of Pakistan's 138/5 target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:56 IST
India clinched a position in the final of the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy, overcoming Pakistan with a remarkable five-wicket triumph in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, after choosing to bat, set a challenging total of 138/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saif Ullah emerged as a key contributor to Pakistan's score with 58 runs.

India's chase was meticulously managed by Rajesh Kannur, who scored an unbeaten 74, leading India to 141/5 in just 18 overs and earning the Man of the Match title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

