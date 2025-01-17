India Triumphs Over Pakistan to Reach PD Champions Trophy Final
India secured a spot in the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy final with a decisive five-wicket victory against Pakistan in Katunayake, Sri Lanka. Key performances included Jithendra V.N.'s three wickets and Rajesh Kannur's 74-run knock, which led India to a successful chase of Pakistan's 138/5 target.
India clinched a position in the final of the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy, overcoming Pakistan with a remarkable five-wicket triumph in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan, after choosing to bat, set a challenging total of 138/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saif Ullah emerged as a key contributor to Pakistan's score with 58 runs.
India's chase was meticulously managed by Rajesh Kannur, who scored an unbeaten 74, leading India to 141/5 in just 18 overs and earning the Man of the Match title.
