India Triumphs Over Pakistan to Reach PD Champions Trophy Final

India clinched a position in the final of the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy, overcoming Pakistan with a remarkable five-wicket triumph in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, after choosing to bat, set a challenging total of 138/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saif Ullah emerged as a key contributor to Pakistan's score with 58 runs.

India's chase was meticulously managed by Rajesh Kannur, who scored an unbeaten 74, leading India to 141/5 in just 18 overs and earning the Man of the Match title.

(With inputs from agencies.)