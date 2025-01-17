Left Menu

Panama Soccer Chief Suspended for Controversial Remarks

FIFA has suspended Panama's soccer federation president, Manual Arias, for comments deemed fat-shaming towards women's national team player Marta Cox. Preventing him from participating in related activities, Arias's six-month ban lasts until July 2025. Interim president Fernando Arce will lead the federation during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:01 IST
Panama Soccer Chief Suspended for Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has taken decisive action by suspending Manual Arias, the president of Panama's soccer federation, for making disparaging remarks about a female player. The controversy erupted after Arias called Marta Cox, a star player on the women's national team, 'fat' following her criticism of the team's organization.

The six-month suspension, effective immediately, prohibits Arias from participating in any activities related to federated soccer until July 2025. This ban sidelines him from attending several key men's national team events, including Nations League games, World Cup qualifiers, and the Gold Cup tournament in the United States.

In a statement on social media, Arias acknowledged his 'unfortunate' choice of words, expressing regret for the March incident. Meanwhile, the federation has appointed Vice President Fernando Arce as interim leader and recognized the need for further improvements in supporting women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025