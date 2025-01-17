Panama Soccer Chief Suspended for Controversial Remarks

FIFA has taken decisive action by suspending Manual Arias, the president of Panama's soccer federation, for making disparaging remarks about a female player. The controversy erupted after Arias called Marta Cox, a star player on the women's national team, 'fat' following her criticism of the team's organization.

The six-month suspension, effective immediately, prohibits Arias from participating in any activities related to federated soccer until July 2025. This ban sidelines him from attending several key men's national team events, including Nations League games, World Cup qualifiers, and the Gold Cup tournament in the United States.

In a statement on social media, Arias acknowledged his 'unfortunate' choice of words, expressing regret for the March incident. Meanwhile, the federation has appointed Vice President Fernando Arce as interim leader and recognized the need for further improvements in supporting women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)