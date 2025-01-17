John Tolkin's Apology Sparks Controversy at Holstein Kiel
John Tolkin, a U.S. international, joined Holstein Kiel as the club's record transfer but faced backlash over his social media activity. The player apologized for liking posts on gender identity and conspiracy theories, stating this did not reflect his values or intention to offend.
Holstein Kiel's record signing, John Tolkin, has issued an apology following criticism of his social media activity. The 22-year-old was scrutinized for interacting with content related to gender identity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories.
Tolkin, who joined the Bundesliga team from New York Red Bulls for a reported fee of 2.5 million euros, quickly addressed the controversy. In a statement, he expressed regret for potentially hurting people and stressed his respect for diversity and inclusion.
The club has affirmed its belief in Tolkin's integrity, emphasizing its commitment to tolerance and diversity, and asserting that none of his past online activities aligned with the values they uphold. Holstein Kiel supports the athlete both on and off the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
