John Tolkin's Apology Sparks Controversy at Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel's record signing, John Tolkin, has issued an apology following criticism of his social media activity. The 22-year-old was scrutinized for interacting with content related to gender identity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories.

Tolkin, who joined the Bundesliga team from New York Red Bulls for a reported fee of 2.5 million euros, quickly addressed the controversy. In a statement, he expressed regret for potentially hurting people and stressed his respect for diversity and inclusion.

The club has affirmed its belief in Tolkin's integrity, emphasizing its commitment to tolerance and diversity, and asserting that none of his past online activities aligned with the values they uphold. Holstein Kiel supports the athlete both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)