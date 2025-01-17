Djokovic Dominates in Vintage Performance at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic delivered a stellar performance in his third-round match at the Australian Open, easily defeating Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. This victory marks Djokovic's 17th advancement to the second week in Melbourne, demonstrating his mastery on the court.

The 37-year-old struggled slightly in earlier rounds, allowing younger opponents to claim sets, but his match against Machac showed a resurgence in form. Djokovic expertly turned the tables after conceding a break early in the second set, calling on medical assistance briefly before dominating the rest of the match.

Despite Machac's previous victory over Djokovic in Geneva, he couldn't replicate that success on the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic, guided by new coach Andy Murray, improved his serve and composure, setting the stage for a challenging encounter with Jiri Lehecka next.

