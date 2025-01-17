Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Unbeaten Streak at Australian Open Continues

Coco Gauff remains unbeaten at the Australian Open, progressing to the fourth round with a win over Leylah Fernandez. The tournament has witnessed major performances from top female players, including Aryna Sabalenka. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz also advanced in the men's bracket amid some challenging matches.

Coco Gauff continues her impressive streak at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round with a dominant victory over Leylah Fernandez. Gauff, who has not lost a set this season, completed the match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

On the women's side, top players including Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have advanced, maintaining strong performances. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka exited the tournament due to an injury, adding to the excitement of the women's draw.

In men's action, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz secured their spots in the next round with hard-fought victories. Djokovic overcame breathing issues to defeat Tomas Machac, while Alcaraz set up his next encounter after conceding a tough set against Nuno Borges.

