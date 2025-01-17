Left Menu

Dakar Triumph: Yazeed Al-Rajhi Makes History in Saudi Arabia

Yazeed Al-Rajhi clinched his first Dakar title, becoming the first Saudi Arabian winner, as Daniel Sanders won the motorcycle category. Henk Lategan finished just four minutes behind Al-Rajhi. The rally, originally held between Paris and Dakar, now takes place in Saudi Arabia due to security concerns.

In a historic achievement, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi secured his first Dakar title, marking him as the first Saudi Arabian to clinch this prestigious victory. Al-Rajhi finished the gruelling 12-stage rally just under four minutes ahead of his closest challenger, South Africa's Henk Lategan.

Lategan, who had a promising start to the final stage, began with a deficit of over six minutes but managed to significantly close the gap. However, he could not overtake Al-Rajhi in the intense 61 km special in Shubaytah. Originally run from Paris to Dakar, the rally was relocated to Saudi Arabia in 2020 due to past security concerns in Africa.

In the motorcycle category, Australia's Daniel Sanders triumphed, becoming the second Aussie to win the title after Toby Price. The win electrified Sanders, who described an overwhelming rush of emotions as he crossed the finish line. The win solidifies his standing following his six-day international enduro triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

