Belgium Coach Domenico Tedesco Fired Amid Disappointing Performances
Belgium's national soccer coach Domenico Tedesco has been dismissed after failing to rejuvenate the Red Devils. The decision follows unsatisfactory results at the European Championships and Nations League. Previously coaching Schalke, Spartak Moscow, and Leipzig, Tedesco's stint was brief, having joined in February 2023.
In a surprising move, Belgium's soccer federation announced the dismissal of national team coach Domenico Tedesco. The decision comes after a series of disappointing performances, including a loss to France at the 2024 European Championships and a poor run in the Nations League.
Tedesco, a German-Italian manager, was brought on board in February 2023, tasked with reviving the Red Devils after the unsuccessful epoch of Roberto Martínez. However, he struggled to make an impact, leading to his early departure.
Having previously managed at clubs like Schalke, Spartak Moscow, and Leipzig, Tedesco's tenure with Belgium was notably short. The federation has now begun the search for his replacement, emphasizing the urgency of recharging the national team's efforts.
