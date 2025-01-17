Tennis Tensions: Djokovic and Collins' Bold Stands Against Hecklers

Novak Djokovic has thrown his support behind Danielle Collins, commending her robust response to spectators who booed her at the Australian Open. This isn't surprising, given Djokovic's own history of engaging with vocal fans during matches, such as his recent encounter at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night.

Tennis, usually seen as a calm, country club sport, has become more lively, with players and audiences both turning up the heat. Fans at matches have become louder and more confrontational, while players like Djokovic and Collins are not shying away from engaging with them, breaking away from traditional norms.

At a press conference, Collins openly addressed her critics, asserting her stance and financial benefits of playing despite distractions. Djokovic also reflected on tennis's evolution, suggesting moderate changes, though emphasizing maintaining decorum during play. Both athletes exemplify the dynamic tension defining today's tennis scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)