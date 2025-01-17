Rishabh Pant's Anticipated Return to Ranji Trophy Sparks Buzz
Rishabh Pant gears up to rejoin Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad, with his kit already at the Rajkot hotel. After a stellar comeback post-injury, Pant aims to elevate Delhi's game. Star players like Virat Kohli also eye participation amidst BCCI's new domestic cricket policy mandating international stars' involvement.
- Country:
- India
Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant is generating excitement as he prepares to rejoin the Delhi team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23, according to sources from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Pant's luggage has already arrived at the team hotel, a clear signal of his commitment and enthusiasm.
After a remarkable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he was the sixth-highest run-getter, Pant is eager to make a mark in domestic cricket. His return to Test cricket post-accident was commendable, amassing significant runs in the ICC World Test Championship cycle. This Ranji Trophy engagement marks Pangam's first since the 2017/18 season, where he played a crucial role as captain of the Delhi team.
Amidst Pant's return, the Delhi squad sees the possible addition of Virat Kohli, contingent on his availability for the second match. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforcing new regulations, it is now compulsory for international players to participate in domestic cricket for national selection. This policy aims to strengthen domestic cricket and enhance emerging talents by providing opportunities to compete with top players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains
Virat Kohli Survives Early Scare in Sydney Test as India Faces Australia
Virat Kohli's Test Struggles: End of an Era in Australia?
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah leaves stadium for scans. Virat Kohli leads team in his absence in Sydney Test.
Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Future: A Storied Career at a Crossroads