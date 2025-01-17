Rishabh Pant's Anticipated Return to Ranji Trophy Sparks Buzz

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant is generating excitement as he prepares to rejoin the Delhi team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23, according to sources from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Pant's luggage has already arrived at the team hotel, a clear signal of his commitment and enthusiasm.

After a remarkable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he was the sixth-highest run-getter, Pant is eager to make a mark in domestic cricket. His return to Test cricket post-accident was commendable, amassing significant runs in the ICC World Test Championship cycle. This Ranji Trophy engagement marks Pangam's first since the 2017/18 season, where he played a crucial role as captain of the Delhi team.

Amidst Pant's return, the Delhi squad sees the possible addition of Virat Kohli, contingent on his availability for the second match. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforcing new regulations, it is now compulsory for international players to participate in domestic cricket for national selection. This policy aims to strengthen domestic cricket and enhance emerging talents by providing opportunities to compete with top players.

