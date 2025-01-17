Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Anticipated Return to Ranji Trophy Sparks Buzz

Rishabh Pant gears up to rejoin Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad, with his kit already at the Rajkot hotel. After a stellar comeback post-injury, Pant aims to elevate Delhi's game. Star players like Virat Kohli also eye participation amidst BCCI's new domestic cricket policy mandating international stars' involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST
Rishabh Pant's Anticipated Return to Ranji Trophy Sparks Buzz
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant is generating excitement as he prepares to rejoin the Delhi team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23, according to sources from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Pant's luggage has already arrived at the team hotel, a clear signal of his commitment and enthusiasm.

After a remarkable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he was the sixth-highest run-getter, Pant is eager to make a mark in domestic cricket. His return to Test cricket post-accident was commendable, amassing significant runs in the ICC World Test Championship cycle. This Ranji Trophy engagement marks Pangam's first since the 2017/18 season, where he played a crucial role as captain of the Delhi team.

Amidst Pant's return, the Delhi squad sees the possible addition of Virat Kohli, contingent on his availability for the second match. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforcing new regulations, it is now compulsory for international players to participate in domestic cricket for national selection. This policy aims to strengthen domestic cricket and enhance emerging talents by providing opportunities to compete with top players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025