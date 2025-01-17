Left Menu

Zverev and Alcaraz Shine in Thrilling Australian Open Encounters

Alexander Zverev overcame Jacob Fearnley to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round, in a match that tested him with difficult conditions. Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, beating Nuno Borges despite losing a set. Alcaraz aims to complete a Career Grand Slam as one of the youngest players to do so.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST
Alexander Zverev. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@ATP Tour). Image Credit: ANI
Alexander Zverev showcased his resilience by advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open after a determined performance against Britain's Jacob Fearnley. Securing the win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, Zverev faced his first service break in the tournament during the second and third sets.

In a post-match interview with the ATP, Zverev acknowledged the tough conditions and lauded his opponent's aggressive play. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a Career Grand Slam with a victory over Nuno Borges, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.

Alcaraz, at 21, aims to become the youngest to complete a Career Grand Slam. Despite a tie-break loss in the third set to Borges, Alcaraz dominated the fourth set to claim victory. His next challenge could include encounters with Jack Draper, Aleksandar Vukic, or Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

