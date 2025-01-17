Swapnil Kusale Celebrates Arjuna Award Triumph Amidst Olympic Glory

Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale, on being honored with the Arjuna Award, expressed it as a dream come true for every athlete aspiring for national recognition. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards on Friday.

Swapnil Kusale, who added a bronze medal to India's tally in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics, thanked the almighty for his achievements. Speaking with ANI, Kusale emphasized the dream every athlete holds of being recognized at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The National Sports Awards function saw President Murmu awarding both the Arjuna and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Notable awardees included Manu Bhaker, Gukesh Dommaraju, and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar, marking a proud moment for Indian sports.

