Aspiring Victory: Niki Prasad Leads India's U19 Women to World Cup Glory

India's U19 captain Niki Prasad expresses her enthusiasm and pride in leading the team for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia. She recalls advice from Shafali Varma, former captain of the winning team in 2023, to inspire her leadership and the team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:22 IST
India U19 captain Nikki Prasad. (Photo- BCCI Women X). Image Credit: ANI
Niki Prasad, the captain of India's U19 women's cricket team, shared her excitement about leading the team in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. Recalling advice from senior player Shafali Varma, who led India to victory in the inaugural tournament in 2023, Niki emphasized the honor and pride of captaining the national team.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Niki expressed gratitude and enthusiasm about her role. As the team prepares to launch their campaign against the West Indies at Bayuemas Oval, she urged her teammates to enjoy the game and strive to defend the title. She highlighted the importance of representing India and the unique opportunity to lead the squad.

The tournament, featuring 16 teams across three host cities in Malaysia, begins on January 31 with the semifinals and concludes on February 2 at Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran. The Indian team, placed in Group A alongside Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies, aims to uphold their winning tradition and create a legacy for future ICC tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

