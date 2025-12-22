Malaysian Court Denies Najib's House Arrest Bid Amid 1MDB Scandal
A Malaysian court rejected former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request to serve his jail sentence at home, amidst ongoing proceedings related to the 1MDB scandal. Accusations of misappropriated funds and subsequent trials may extend Najib's time behind bars, testing the current administration's resolve against corruption.
In a significant legal decision, a Malaysian court on Monday declined former Prime Minister Najib Razak's attempt to convert his prison sentence to house arrest. The ruling is one of two pivotal decisions this week concerning Najib's involvement in the 1MDB scandal, which led to misappropriations exceeding $4.5 billion.
Najib, imprisoned since 2022, insists that a royal addendum order for house arrest was issued but has struggled to get this recognized by the government. The court confirmed the document's existence but deemed it legally unenforceable due to a lack of procedural adherence.
The developments are keenly observed as a marker of the current administration's anti-corruption efforts under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid broader scrutiny of judicial and governmental integrity. Najib faces additional charges with potential lengthy penalties, further entrenching him in Malaysia's legal battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
