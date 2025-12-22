Left Menu

Malaysian Court Denies Najib's House Arrest Bid Amid 1MDB Scandal

A Malaysian court rejected former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request to serve his jail sentence at home, amidst ongoing proceedings related to the 1MDB scandal. Accusations of misappropriated funds and subsequent trials may extend Najib's time behind bars, testing the current administration's resolve against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:05 IST
Malaysian Court Denies Najib's House Arrest Bid Amid 1MDB Scandal
Najib Razak

In a significant legal decision, a Malaysian court on Monday declined former Prime Minister Najib Razak's attempt to convert his prison sentence to house arrest. The ruling is one of two pivotal decisions this week concerning Najib's involvement in the 1MDB scandal, which led to misappropriations exceeding $4.5 billion.

Najib, imprisoned since 2022, insists that a royal addendum order for house arrest was issued but has struggled to get this recognized by the government. The court confirmed the document's existence but deemed it legally unenforceable due to a lack of procedural adherence.

The developments are keenly observed as a marker of the current administration's anti-corruption efforts under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid broader scrutiny of judicial and governmental integrity. Najib faces additional charges with potential lengthy penalties, further entrenching him in Malaysia's legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025