Malaysian Court Denies Najib Razak's House Arrest Request
A Malaysian court has dismissed former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request to serve his jail time at home, citing procedural issues with a royal order. Najib, jailed for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal, claimed a royal pardon entitled him to home confinement. His major trial continues this week.
A Malaysian court on Monday dismissed former Prime Minister Najib Razak's appeal to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. The court ruled that the royal document permitting this move was invalid, as the proper procedural channels had not been followed. Najib has been incarcerated since August 2022 for his significant role in the infamous 1MDB scandal, which involved billions of dollars.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court, presided over by Judge Alice Loke, determined that while the existence of the royal order was undeniable, the then-king had not consulted the country's pardons board prior to its issuance. This procedural oversight invalidated the order, preventing Najib's transfer to house arrest.
This court decision arrives just days before Najib faces a pivotal trial date in relation to the 1MDB scandal. A separate court is scheduled to deliver a judgement on Friday. Despite the mounting legal challenges, Najib continues to deny all charges levied against him.
