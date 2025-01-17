Left Menu

Satwik-Chirag Excel in India Open Semis amid Sindhu's Resilient Fightback

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a straight-games victory over Korea's Yong Jin and Kang Min Hyuk to advance to the India Open semifinals. Despite PV Sindhu's valiant effort against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, and Kiran George's hard-fought match, their journeys ended at the quarterfinal stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST
Satwik-Chirag Excel in India Open Semis amid Sindhu's Resilient Fightback
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Ranikireddy in action on Day 4 at India Open. (Picture: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the India Open men's doubles quarterfinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty impressed fans with a commanding victory over Korea's Yong Jin and Kang Min Hyuk, securing their semifinal spot with a 21-10, 21-17 win. This triumph maintains their chance for a consecutive final appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Conversely, PV Sindhu and Kiran George faced departures from the BWF World Tour Super 750 event at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. Sindhu, after a spirited fight against fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, was narrowly defeated with scores of 21-9, 19-21, 21-17. Kiran George similarly battled hard, yet fell to China's Weng Hong Yang in straight sets, 21-13, 21-19.

Elsewhere in the singles competitions, top seed An Se Young triumphed over Yeo Jia Min, while Paris Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen endured a tough three-game contest against former world champion Loh Kean Yew. India's Satwik-Chirag pairing, however, reignited local enthusiasm with their dominant play, setting up a semifinal clash with Indonesia's third seeds, Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025