Satwik-Chirag Excel in India Open Semis amid Sindhu's Resilient Fightback

In the India Open men's doubles quarterfinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty impressed fans with a commanding victory over Korea's Yong Jin and Kang Min Hyuk, securing their semifinal spot with a 21-10, 21-17 win. This triumph maintains their chance for a consecutive final appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Conversely, PV Sindhu and Kiran George faced departures from the BWF World Tour Super 750 event at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. Sindhu, after a spirited fight against fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, was narrowly defeated with scores of 21-9, 19-21, 21-17. Kiran George similarly battled hard, yet fell to China's Weng Hong Yang in straight sets, 21-13, 21-19.

Elsewhere in the singles competitions, top seed An Se Young triumphed over Yeo Jia Min, while Paris Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen endured a tough three-game contest against former world champion Loh Kean Yew. India's Satwik-Chirag pairing, however, reignited local enthusiasm with their dominant play, setting up a semifinal clash with Indonesia's third seeds, Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin.

