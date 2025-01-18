Left Menu

Farewell to Football's King: Denis Law's Enduring Legacy

Denis Law, former Manchester United and Scotland forward, has passed away at 84. Renowned for his remarkable career at United, Law was the third highest all-time scorer and a key player in the 1960s. A celebrated player, he holds the title for Scotland's all-time top scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:40 IST
Denis Law, the legendary former forward for Manchester United and Scotland, passed away at 84, the football club confirmed on Friday. Law was a footballing icon, whose glittering career at United spanned 11 years, during which he scored 237 goals in 404 appearances, making him the third-highest scorer in the club's history.

Nicknamed 'The King', Law achieved several milestones, winning the league titles in 1965 and 1967, and the European Cup in 1968. In 1964, he became the only Scotsman to win the Ballon d'Or and the European Player of the Year awards. Law's international career also showcased his talent, with him being Scotland's all-time leading scorer.

Manchester United extended its condolences, mourning the loss of a player whose 'flair, spirit, and love for the game' left an enduring impact on the game. Law's legacy as a celebrated and beloved figure in the football community will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

