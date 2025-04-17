CSX Railroad: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in the First Quarter

CSX Railroad reported a 27% drop in first-quarter profits, impacted by rerouting of trains due to major construction projects and weather challenges. This disruption hampered CSX's response, causing delays and shipment cutbacks.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad netted $646 million, or 34 cents per share, missing analysts' expectations of 37 cents a share. CEO Joe Hinrichs acknowledged the disappointment but expressed commitment to performance enhancement, noting favorable customer service feedback despite setbacks.

Construction efforts, including the expansion of Baltimore's key tunnel and repairs from recent hurricanes, constrained flexibility and caused network congestion. However, first-quarter shipping container deliveries rose by 2% as companies maneuvered around potential trade tariffs. Despite current struggles, CSX anticipates increased demand amid steady sector activity and trade policy developments. In the long run, the railroad could benefit from a shift in export destinations from China to Europe and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)