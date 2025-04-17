Left Menu

Strasbourg's Unbeaten Streak Fuels Champions League Aspirations

Under the guidance of English coach Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg remains unbeaten in nine games, eyeing a Champions League spot. A win against Monaco could catapult them in the standings. Key players include Emanuel Emegha and Andrey Santos, supported by a solid defense. Teams like Lille and Nice are waiting to capitalize on their competitors' slip-ups.

In a significant push for a Champions League spot, Strasbourg, guided by English coach Liam Rosenior, is unbeaten in the last nine encounters, gearing up for a crucial match against second-placed Monaco this Saturday.

A victory for sixth-ranked Strasbourg would place them level on points with Monaco, intensifying the race for a top-three finish, which guarantees a coveted spot in Europe's elite club competition, while the fourth place team enters the qualifying rounds.

Strasbourg's ascent in the standings is largely due to Liam Rosenior's adept coaching skills in assembling a cohesive and dynamic squad, evidenced by standout performances from Emanuel Emegha and Andrey Santos, and a robust defense with six clean sheets in recent matches.

