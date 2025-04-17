Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Claims Motorcyclist's Life

A tragic incident occurred when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda highway, claiming the life of a 38-year-old man.

The victim, Rajendra Prasad from Pure Brahma village, was critically injured in the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Authorities, led by Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey, have sent the body for a postmortem and taken the truck and driver into custody as legal proceedings continue.

