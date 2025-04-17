Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Claims Motorcyclist's Life
A 38-year-old man named Rajendra Prasad was killed when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda highway. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have detained the truck and its driver for legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda highway, claiming the life of a 38-year-old man.
The victim, Rajendra Prasad from Pure Brahma village, was critically injured in the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.
Authorities, led by Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey, have sent the body for a postmortem and taken the truck and driver into custody as legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang
Crackdown at the Border: Police Forces Unite to Bust Cow-Slaughter Gang