Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Displays Mark Day 7 of the Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open was filled with surprises and solid performances as players competed under sunny skies at Melbourne Park.

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina moved past Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva with a straight-sets victory, while American eighth seed Emma Navarro claimed a win against Tunisian star Ons Jabeur on Margaret Court Arena. In another highlight, unseeded American Alex Michelsen stunned the 19th-seeded Russian, Karen Khachanov.

Poland's Iga Swiatek dominated Brit Emma Raducanu on the Rod Laver Arena, advancing to the fourth round in just over an hour. Meanwhile, top talent Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sabalenka impressed audiences as they moved into the next stages of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)