Tennis Triumphs: Seventh Day Thrills at the Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open provided tennis fans with an action-packed schedule filled with both expected victories and surprising upsets. Elena Rybakina confidently advanced to the fourth round, dispatching Dayana Yastremska in straight sets. Iga Swiatek further asserted her dominance, steamrolling Emma Raducanu with a commanding performance.

Elsewhere, Alex Michelsen delivered one of the day's major shocks, defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets at Melbourne Park. Daria Kasatkina also secured her place in the next round, showcasing impressive form against Yulia Putintseva.

The sunny weather set the perfect backdrop for the matches, as temperatures soared to 28 degrees Celsius. Players continued to battle for their spot in the final stages, making day seven memorable for both spectators and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)