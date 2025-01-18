Left Menu

Tennis Triumphs: Seventh Day Thrills at the Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open saw thrilling performances, including Elena Rybakina's victory and Iga Swiatek's dominant match against Emma Raducanu. Notable wins included Alex Michelsen's upset over Karen Khachanov and Daria Kasatkina's progress. The day was marked by challenging matches under bright, sunny skies at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:20 IST
Tennis Triumphs: Seventh Day Thrills at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day seven of the Australian Open provided tennis fans with an action-packed schedule filled with both expected victories and surprising upsets. Elena Rybakina confidently advanced to the fourth round, dispatching Dayana Yastremska in straight sets. Iga Swiatek further asserted her dominance, steamrolling Emma Raducanu with a commanding performance.

Elsewhere, Alex Michelsen delivered one of the day's major shocks, defeating Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets at Melbourne Park. Daria Kasatkina also secured her place in the next round, showcasing impressive form against Yulia Putintseva.

The sunny weather set the perfect backdrop for the matches, as temperatures soared to 28 degrees Celsius. Players continued to battle for their spot in the final stages, making day seven memorable for both spectators and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025