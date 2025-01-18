Left Menu

Emma Raducanu's Comeback: Lessons from the Australian Open

Emma Raducanu experienced a tough 6-1 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. Despite the defeat, she is thankful to be fit after past injuries. Raducanu is aiming for more consistency and plans to enhance her serve in upcoming matches.

Updated: 18-01-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:43 IST
Emma Raducanu's Comeback: Lessons from the Australian Open
Emma Raducanu faced a challenging defeat, losing 6-1 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open's third round. Despite this, the British player expressed gratitude for her current fitness level after a series of injuries that hampered her progress.

Although Raducanu's career momentum slowed after her U.S. Open triumph in 2021 due to health setbacks, her recent performance in Melbourne, where she defeated 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and former French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, highlighted her potential return to form.

Raducanu acknowledged the superior play from her opponent but remains optimistic, focusing on lessons learned and the need to improve her serving game for future tournaments.

