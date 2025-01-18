Dramatic Upsets and Strong Performances Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with unexpected results and impressive displays on the courts of Melbourne Park.

Veteran Gael Monfils delivered a shocking upset to U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, while Poland's Iga Swiatek continued to dominate her opponents, confirming her winning streak by eliminating Emma Raducanu decisively.

In other developments, Alex Michelsen sent a jolt through the competition by defeating Russian star Karen Khachanov, while Elena Rybakina progressed further in her pursuit of a second Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)