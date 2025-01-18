Dramatic Upsets and Strong Performances Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
The seventh day of the Australian Open featured some surprising outcomes and strong performances. Gael Monfils defeated Taylor Fritz, and Elena Rybakina advanced further in the tournament. Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance, while American Alex Michelsen upset Karen Khachanov. The weather was sunny and warm at Melbourne Park.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with unexpected results and impressive displays on the courts of Melbourne Park.
Veteran Gael Monfils delivered a shocking upset to U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, while Poland's Iga Swiatek continued to dominate her opponents, confirming her winning streak by eliminating Emma Raducanu decisively.
In other developments, Alex Michelsen sent a jolt through the competition by defeating Russian star Karen Khachanov, while Elena Rybakina progressed further in her pursuit of a second Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
