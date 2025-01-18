Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Strong Performances Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open featured some surprising outcomes and strong performances. Gael Monfils defeated Taylor Fritz, and Elena Rybakina advanced further in the tournament. Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance, while American Alex Michelsen upset Karen Khachanov. The weather was sunny and warm at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Strong Performances Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with unexpected results and impressive displays on the courts of Melbourne Park.

Veteran Gael Monfils delivered a shocking upset to U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, while Poland's Iga Swiatek continued to dominate her opponents, confirming her winning streak by eliminating Emma Raducanu decisively.

In other developments, Alex Michelsen sent a jolt through the competition by defeating Russian star Karen Khachanov, while Elena Rybakina progressed further in her pursuit of a second Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025