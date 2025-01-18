Left Menu

Rising Star Mirra Andreeva Eyes Breakthrough at Australian Open

Teen tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva is set to face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open's fourth round. The 17-year-old aims to secure a spot in the top 10, leveraging her smart play style. Her consistent routine fuels her confidence for future triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:39 IST
Teen tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva is preparing for a critical match against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open's fourth round. Despite the formidable challenge, the teenager remains undaunted, viewing her top 10 entry in world rankings as inevitable.

As the youngest contender in the women's draw, and the only one within the top 100, Andreeva stands out in stark contrast to the established names. Her impressive run, including a semi-final at the French Open is fueling expectations, but she remains calm under pressure.

Andreeva credits her strategic and clever playing style as her advantage. Adhering to her match routine, including a daily chicken and rice meal, she maintains focus and preparation, aiming for a promising future in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

