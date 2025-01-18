Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances Highlight Day Seven at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's seventh day offered an exhilarating mix of upsets and robust performances, captivating tennis enthusiasts worldwide. Alex de Minaur, the home favorite, staged a comeback to clinch victory against Francisco Cerundolo, marking his advance into the fourth round for a fourth consecutive year.

In a surprising turn of events, veteran Gael Monfils defeated U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, showcasing his unwavering discipline and self-belief. Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina and Eva Lys breezed through their respective matches, with the latter set to face Iga Swiatek next.

The day also featured Emma Navarro's triumph over former world number two Ons Jabeur and Alex Michelsen's startling win against Karen Khachanov. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance, outplaying Emma Raducanu in minimal time to progress confidently into the fourth round.

(With inputs from agencies.)