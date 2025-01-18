Left Menu

Rising Star Alex Michelsen Stuns at Australian Open

Alex Michelsen, a 20-year-old tennis player from the United States, advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open by defeating No. 19 seed Karen Khachanov. This victory marks Michelsen's progress in a Grand Slam, having beaten top-ranked opponents, establishing himself as a promising contender in the tournament.

At the Australian Open on Saturday, American tennis sensation Alex Michelsen humorously admitted to being too occupied on the court to engage in a lengthy phone chat with his mother. Michelsen, aged 20, celebrated a significant 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over the 19th seed, Karen Khachanov.

This progression to the fourth round of a Grand Slam represents a milestone for Michelsen, marking his second triumph over a top-20 opponent within a week. Previously, he overcame No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling four-set opener.

The 42nd-ranked Michelsen expressed his mother's apologies post-match, emphasizing familial connection despite his tournament pursuits. He prepares to face No. 8 Alex de Minaur next, building on a historic moment as a young promising American player in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

