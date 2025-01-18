Rising Star Alex Michelsen Stuns at Australian Open

At the Australian Open on Saturday, American tennis sensation Alex Michelsen humorously admitted to being too occupied on the court to engage in a lengthy phone chat with his mother. Michelsen, aged 20, celebrated a significant 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over the 19th seed, Karen Khachanov.

This progression to the fourth round of a Grand Slam represents a milestone for Michelsen, marking his second triumph over a top-20 opponent within a week. Previously, he overcame No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling four-set opener.

The 42nd-ranked Michelsen expressed his mother's apologies post-match, emphasizing familial connection despite his tournament pursuits. He prepares to face No. 8 Alex de Minaur next, building on a historic moment as a young promising American player in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)