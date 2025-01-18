French Badminton Duo Gicquel and Delrue: Aiming High for Los Angeles Olympics

In the wake of the Paris Olympics, French badminton is seeing a revival spearheaded by mixed doubles pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. After reaching their career-best fifth ranking in early 2023, the duo has set ambitious goals for the World Championship in Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The French players are making waves in international tournaments, including a strong outing at the Denmark Open and reaching the finals of the Japan Masters. With a new coaching team and a growing badminton culture in France, Gicquel and Delrue are committed to rising further in the ranks, currently positioned at world number 12.

Other French players are also climbing the charts, with Alex Lanier and Popov brothers enhancing the country's presence in men's singles. The rise in French badminton is supported by a revamped staff and a progressive federation, illustrating a promising future for the sport, with Olympic medals as the ultimate target.

