Left Menu

French Badminton Duo Gicquel and Delrue: Aiming High for Los Angeles Olympics

French badminton players Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue are leading a new charge in their sport, fueled by achievements post-Paris Olympics. The duo aims for the World Championship in Paris and the Los Angeles Olympics, marking a transformation in French badminton with international rankings and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:38 IST
French Badminton Duo Gicquel and Delrue: Aiming High for Los Angeles Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Paris Olympics, French badminton is seeing a revival spearheaded by mixed doubles pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. After reaching their career-best fifth ranking in early 2023, the duo has set ambitious goals for the World Championship in Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The French players are making waves in international tournaments, including a strong outing at the Denmark Open and reaching the finals of the Japan Masters. With a new coaching team and a growing badminton culture in France, Gicquel and Delrue are committed to rising further in the ranks, currently positioned at world number 12.

Other French players are also climbing the charts, with Alex Lanier and Popov brothers enhancing the country's presence in men's singles. The rise in French badminton is supported by a revamped staff and a progressive federation, illustrating a promising future for the sport, with Olympic medals as the ultimate target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025