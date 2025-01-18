Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Confirms Ranji Participation Amidst Packed Calendar

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, announces his participation in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the importance of balancing international commitments and domestic cricket responsibilities. Sharma emphasizes that no player should take domestic tournaments for granted and underscores the need for occasional rest to maintain performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:52 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has announced his availability for Mumbai's forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled at MCA-BKC Ground on January 23.

During a press conference at the BCCI Headquarters, Sharma stressed the need for taking breaks from an intensive cricket schedule, pointing out that top players seldom have an opportunity to rest due to the demanding calendar.

Sharma reiterated the significance of domestic tournaments, stating that no player should undervalue these crucial matches. Despite rumors of Test retirement, the cricket icon prepared actively with the Mumbai squad, determined to contribute to their Ranji Trophy campaign.

