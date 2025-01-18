Rohit Sharma Confirms Ranji Participation Amidst Packed Calendar

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has announced his availability for Mumbai's forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled at MCA-BKC Ground on January 23.

During a press conference at the BCCI Headquarters, Sharma stressed the need for taking breaks from an intensive cricket schedule, pointing out that top players seldom have an opportunity to rest due to the demanding calendar.

Sharma reiterated the significance of domestic tournaments, stating that no player should undervalue these crucial matches. Despite rumors of Test retirement, the cricket icon prepared actively with the Mumbai squad, determined to contribute to their Ranji Trophy campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)