Controversy Over BCCI's 10-Point Guidelines: Rohit Sharma to Discuss with Officials
Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma is poised to address concerns over the BCCI's new 10-point disciplinary guidelines, developed by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Key issues include the restriction on family presence during tours. Sharma plans discussions with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on the matter.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his concerns regarding the BCCI's newly drafted 10-point disciplinary guidelines, spearheaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir. The guidelines, although yet to be officially released by the BCCI, have already become a talking point in media circles.
A major issue in the policy includes the limitation on family presence for only 14 days during long tours, a clause requiring Gambhir's approval for any exceptions. This stipulation has reportedly unsettled several within the team, prompting Sharma to take a stand.
In a press conference, Sharma hinted at discussing the guidelines with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, stressing the need for clarity on family-related policies. The captain emphasized a strong working relationship with Gambhir, asserting his authority on-field.
