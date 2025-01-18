Controversy Over BCCI's 10-Point Guidelines: Rohit Sharma to Discuss with Officials

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his concerns regarding the BCCI's newly drafted 10-point disciplinary guidelines, spearheaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir. The guidelines, although yet to be officially released by the BCCI, have already become a talking point in media circles.

A major issue in the policy includes the limitation on family presence for only 14 days during long tours, a clause requiring Gambhir's approval for any exceptions. This stipulation has reportedly unsettled several within the team, prompting Sharma to take a stand.

In a press conference, Sharma hinted at discussing the guidelines with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, stressing the need for clarity on family-related policies. The captain emphasized a strong working relationship with Gambhir, asserting his authority on-field.

