Left Menu

Controversy Over BCCI's 10-Point Guidelines: Rohit Sharma to Discuss with Officials

Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma is poised to address concerns over the BCCI's new 10-point disciplinary guidelines, developed by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Key issues include the restriction on family presence during tours. Sharma plans discussions with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:19 IST
Controversy Over BCCI's 10-Point Guidelines: Rohit Sharma to Discuss with Officials
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his concerns regarding the BCCI's newly drafted 10-point disciplinary guidelines, spearheaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir. The guidelines, although yet to be officially released by the BCCI, have already become a talking point in media circles.

A major issue in the policy includes the limitation on family presence for only 14 days during long tours, a clause requiring Gambhir's approval for any exceptions. This stipulation has reportedly unsettled several within the team, prompting Sharma to take a stand.

In a press conference, Sharma hinted at discussing the guidelines with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, stressing the need for clarity on family-related policies. The captain emphasized a strong working relationship with Gambhir, asserting his authority on-field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025