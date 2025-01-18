Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Joins Besiktas: A New Chapter Begins

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager and striker, has taken over as the manager of Besiktas. The Turkish Super Lig club announced the appointment on Saturday, confirming that Solskjaer has signed a contract until the end of the next season with an option for an extension.

This marks Solskjaer's first managerial position since his departure from Manchester United in 2021. Besiktas, a club with a rich history, having clinched the Turkish Super Lig title 16 times, are currently positioned sixth in the league standings. They were without a permanent head coach following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's exit in November.

In a statement welcoming their new manager, Besiktas expressed confidence in Solskjaer's potential to contribute significantly to the team's success. Besiktas, who play Samsunspor on Saturday and Antalyaspor next week, are also on the brink of securing a spot in the Europa League play-offs.

