Ankita Raina Clinches First Doubles Title in Nine Months at ITF W50

In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, India's leading tennis star Ankita Raina clinched her first doubles title in nine months. Partnered with Britain's Naiktha Bains, Raina emerged victorious at the ITF W50 event, defeating American fourth seeds Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in a thrilling final.

The unseeded Indo-British pair showcased outstanding form, overcoming a first-set lead, dropping the second set, but ultimately securing victory in a closely contested Super Tie Break. This triumph signifies a significant comeback for Raina, who had earlier exited the singles event in the first round.

Meanwhile, the singles competition saw seventh seed Tatiana Prozorova and second seed Panna Udvardy progressing to the finals, setting up an exciting clash after their respective victories in the semifinals against higher-seeded opponents.

