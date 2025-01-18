Left Menu

Ankita Raina Clinches First Doubles Title in Nine Months at ITF W50

India's top tennis player, Ankita Raina, secured her first doubles title in nine months, teaming up with British partner Naiktha Bains at the ITF W50 event. The unseeded duo triumphed over American fourth seeds Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla, marking a comeback after Raina's singles exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:56 IST
Ankita Raina
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, India's leading tennis star Ankita Raina clinched her first doubles title in nine months. Partnered with Britain's Naiktha Bains, Raina emerged victorious at the ITF W50 event, defeating American fourth seeds Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in a thrilling final.

The unseeded Indo-British pair showcased outstanding form, overcoming a first-set lead, dropping the second set, but ultimately securing victory in a closely contested Super Tie Break. This triumph signifies a significant comeback for Raina, who had earlier exited the singles event in the first round.

Meanwhile, the singles competition saw seventh seed Tatiana Prozorova and second seed Panna Udvardy progressing to the finals, setting up an exciting clash after their respective victories in the semifinals against higher-seeded opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

