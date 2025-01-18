Left Menu

Spinners Dominate in Multan: Khan and Ali Wreak Havoc Against West Indies

In Multan, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali dominated the West Indies, taking nine wickets to dismiss them for 137. Pakistan built a 202-run lead, aided by Shan Masood's second-innings fifty, in the first test. The day ended with Pakistan at 109-3 after bad light halted play.

Multan witnessed a masterclass in spin bowling as Pakistan's Sajid Khan and Noman Ali took center stage, dismantling the West Indies lineup. The pair snatched nine wickets, confining the visitors to a modest 137 runs. Captain Shan Masood further solidified Pakistan's position with a resilient fifty, enabling a 202-run advantage by the day's end.

The West Indies' initial innings unraveled rapidly despite early successes by their spinners Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican, who had reduced Pakistan to 230. Starting at 143-4, Pakistan's top batsmen Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan fell prey to Sinclair as Warrican claimed three more wickets on a spin-conducive pitch.

Khan's remarkable spell saw the removal of West Indies' openers and star batsman Keacy Carty within minutes. Though Warrican provided some resistance with an unbeaten 31, the damage was done. Pakistan closed the day at 109-3, setting their eyes on a substantial lead on a pitch favoring spin.

