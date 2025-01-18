Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Hails Mohammed Shami's Return to ODIs

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma praised seamer Mohammed Shami as a "stalwart" after his return to the ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and series against England. Shami's comeback follows ankle surgery and impressive performances in domestic cricket, including the 2023 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:20 IST
Mohammed Shami. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has lavished praise on seamer Mohammed Shami, describing him as a 'stalwart' of white-ball cricket. This accolade came as Sharma and the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, revealed the 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England at a press conference on Saturday.

Shami's inclusion in the ODI lineup marks his return after over a year. Last seen in competitive cricket during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Shami has been recuperating from ankle surgery, which kept him sidelined. However, his stellar performances in domestic circuits with Bengal, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, have paved the way back for the fast bowler.

Addressing the media, Rohit Sharma commended Shami's noteworthy display in the World Cup and acknowledged the importance of forming a strong team that adapts to various challenges. As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, the focus remains on strategic victories, starting against Bangladesh. India will face Pakistan on February 23 and conclude its group stages against New Zealand on March 2. All matches will be played in Dubai.

