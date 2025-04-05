Left Menu

Justin Langer's Hilarious Phone Antics Steal the Show at Post-Match Press Conference

Justin Langer, head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, humorously answered a call from a reporter's 'Mom' during a press conference after their IPL win over Mumbai Indians. Langer was in high spirits following the team's recovery from a previous loss, while dismissing concerns over pitch conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:17 IST
Justin Langer
  • Country:
  • India

In a light-hearted moment at the post-match press conference, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer picked up a reporter's phone call, which turned out to be from the reporter's mother. This unexpected interruption followed their 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL match.

As the podium phone rang with 'Mom' flashing on the screen, Langer, with the reporter's permission, answered and humorously informed, 'Mom, it's 12:08 AM, I am at a press conference,' leaving everyone in stitches. This amusing incident came after LSG's successful defense of a 204-run target.

Langer downplayed concerns about the pitch conditions, despite a recent loss to Punjab Kings. He expressed satisfaction with the playing conditions over the last two years, emphasizing the importance of focus over complaints. Langer remarked, 'The less we talk about the pitches, the better.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

