Epic I-League Showdown: Sreenidi Deccan and Shillong Lajong in 10-Goal Thriller

In a pulsating I-League encounter, Sreenidi Deccan and Shillong Lajong FC delivered a spectacle by playing out a 5-5 draw at the Deccan Arena on Saturday, marking the highest-scoring game in the league this season.

The match saw leads exchanged at dizzying intervals, with Shillong Lajong pulling ahead five times only to have Sreenidi Deccan respond with equalizers each time, resulting in the earned point being divided between the two squads.

Brazilian Douglas Tardin starred for Shillong Lajong, netting his second consecutive hat-trick and cementing his lead in the Golden Boot race, while David Castaneda and William Alves showcased their prowess for Sreenidi Deccan, ensuring a night of unending thrills for football fans.

