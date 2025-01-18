Left Menu

Isak's Streak Comes to a Halt: A Remarkable Run Ends

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's impressive scoring run of eight consecutive games has ended following a 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth. The Swedish international was aiming to reach Jamie Vardy's Premier League record of 11 straight games. Isak remains tied for third in the league's longest scoring streaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:46 IST
Isak's Streak Comes to a Halt: A Remarkable Run Ends
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle's prolific striker, Alexander Isak, has seen his incredible scoring streak come to an end. The Swedish international had netted in eight successive games prior to the team's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

Isak, who was on the verge of making history, narrowly missed the opportunity to challenge the record held by Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who scored in 11 consecutive matches in 2015.

Despite the setback, Isak's impressive run secures his place in the Premier League's record books, tying him for third place in the longest scoring sequences of the competition, according to Opta's statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025