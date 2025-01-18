Isak's Streak Comes to a Halt: A Remarkable Run Ends
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's impressive scoring run of eight consecutive games has ended following a 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth. The Swedish international was aiming to reach Jamie Vardy's Premier League record of 11 straight games. Isak remains tied for third in the league's longest scoring streaks.
Newcastle's prolific striker, Alexander Isak, has seen his incredible scoring streak come to an end. The Swedish international had netted in eight successive games prior to the team's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.
Isak, who was on the verge of making history, narrowly missed the opportunity to challenge the record held by Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who scored in 11 consecutive matches in 2015.
Despite the setback, Isak's impressive run secures his place in the Premier League's record books, tying him for third place in the longest scoring sequences of the competition, according to Opta's statistics.
