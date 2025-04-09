Delhi Set to Break Power Demand Records: A Glimpse into the Future

On Wednesday at 3:27 pm, Delhi experienced a peak power demand surge, reaching 5462 megawatts — the highest ever for the first nine days of April, according to officials. This figure is a precursor to an anticipated all-time high of 9000 MW during this summer season, surpassing the previous record of 8656 MW set in June 2024.

Data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) reveals that yesterday's peak demand stood at 5029 MW. BSES discoms successfully managed these levels across their service areas, setting the stage for an unprecedented power milestone. The SLDC anticipates that the summer of 2025 will mark the first time Delhi records a 9000 MW peak power demand.

In specific regions, like the BRPL zones in South and West Delhi, peak power demand, which was 3809 MW in the summer of 2024, could rise to about 4050 MW in 2025. Meanwhile, BYPL zones in East and Central Delhi might see an increase from 1882 MW to nearly 1900 MW. BSES is committed to a reliable power supply for over 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents through strategic measures such as PPAs, inter-state power banking, and cutting-edge AI and ML technologies for demand prediction.

As part of their preparations, BSES has secured power banking arrangements with various states to access up to 500 MW during peak summer months. Green energy is pivotal, with over 2100 MW of power sourced from solar, wind, and waste-to-energy. Rooftop solar panels also add over 160 MW in South, West, East, and Central Delhi, bolstering BSES's capacity to deliver dependable service.

Throughout the year, BSES discoms have enhanced infrastructure and employed innovative strategies to guarantee power reliability. Preventive maintenance and predictive checks pinpoint and address potential issues via advanced techniques like thermal scanning and partial discharge measurement. An online system tracks the load on power transformers and 11kV feeders, crucial during high-demand summers. (ANI)

