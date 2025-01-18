UP Rudras Edge Out Gonasika to Secure Third Spot in Hero Hockey India League
UP Rudras clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against Team Gonasika in the men's Hero Hockey India League. Hardik Singh scored the decisive goal following a defensive error by Gonasika. Despite Gonasika's repeated attempts to equalize, strong defending by Rudras secured their win, placing them third on the league table.
In a thrilling encounter at the Hero Hockey India League, UP Rudras eked out a slender 1-0 victory against Team Gonasika on Saturday. This win elevated Rudras to third place on the points table.
Hardik Singh, Rudras' captain, became the hero of the match by capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Gonasika, scoring the only goal through a penalty stroke just before the first quarter ended.
Despite Gonasika's persistent efforts, including several penalty corners, Rudras' solid defense, and outstanding goalkeeping by James Mazarelo ensured their narrow win, highlighting the high stakes of the game.
