UP Rudras Edge Out Gonasika to Secure Third Spot in Hero Hockey India League

In a thrilling encounter at the Hero Hockey India League, UP Rudras eked out a slender 1-0 victory against Team Gonasika on Saturday. This win elevated Rudras to third place on the points table.

Hardik Singh, Rudras' captain, became the hero of the match by capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Gonasika, scoring the only goal through a penalty stroke just before the first quarter ended.

Despite Gonasika's persistent efforts, including several penalty corners, Rudras' solid defense, and outstanding goalkeeping by James Mazarelo ensured their narrow win, highlighting the high stakes of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)