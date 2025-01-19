Medvedev's Costly Outburst: Camera Smash Leads to Huge Fines at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev, a notable figure in tennis, faces a hefty fine totaling USD 76,000 imposed by Australian Open organizers for his unruly behavior during matches.

His frustration was visibly apparent during a five-set victory over Kasidit Samrej, leading to a USD 10,000 fine for smashing a camera with his racket and engaging in disruptive conduct.

Medvedev's second-round exit against Learner Tien saw further frustrations boil over, resulting in a USD 66,000 fine. His actions included hurling equipment across the court and causing damage to event infrastructure, highlighting a challenging start to his season.

(With inputs from agencies.)