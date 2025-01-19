Medvedev's Costly Outburst: Camera Smash Leads to Huge Fines at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev was fined USD 76,000 for camera and racket smashing during the Australian Open's first two rounds. The fines were announced two days after his exit. Medvedev's frustration led to a series of penalties, including fines for damaging equipment during intense matches against Kasidit Samrej and Learner Tien.
Daniil Medvedev, a notable figure in tennis, faces a hefty fine totaling USD 76,000 imposed by Australian Open organizers for his unruly behavior during matches.
His frustration was visibly apparent during a five-set victory over Kasidit Samrej, leading to a USD 10,000 fine for smashing a camera with his racket and engaging in disruptive conduct.
Medvedev's second-round exit against Learner Tien saw further frustrations boil over, resulting in a USD 66,000 fine. His actions included hurling equipment across the court and causing damage to event infrastructure, highlighting a challenging start to his season.
