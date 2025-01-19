Left Menu

The Height Advantage: How Taller Tennis Players Dominate with Powerful Serves

Height offers tennis players a significant edge in serving, with towering players like Reilly Opelka and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard drawing attention at the Australian Open. Longer arms and favorable angles boost serve power. Yet, successful shorter players show that skill balances power in this nuanced sport.

Updated: 19-01-2025 09:48 IST
The Height Advantage: How Taller Tennis Players Dominate with Powerful Serves
Tennis giants Reilly Opelka and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard may have exited the Australian Open early, but their towering serves left a lasting impression. Standing at 2.11m and 2m, respectively, their height gives them a distinct advantage on the court.

Height in tennis translates to power. Longer arms act as speed amplifiers, allowing faster racquet speeds. The geometry also plays a role; taller players have the advantage of hitting from a higher point, making it easier to clear the net while still landing the ball in the service square.

However, tennis legends like Serena Williams and Roger Federer demonstrate that technique and skill can rival raw power, showcasing that success in tennis is a mix of strategy, practice, and natural ability.

