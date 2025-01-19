The Height Advantage: How Taller Tennis Players Dominate with Powerful Serves

Tennis giants Reilly Opelka and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard may have exited the Australian Open early, but their towering serves left a lasting impression. Standing at 2.11m and 2m, respectively, their height gives them a distinct advantage on the court.

Height in tennis translates to power. Longer arms act as speed amplifiers, allowing faster racquet speeds. The geometry also plays a role; taller players have the advantage of hitting from a higher point, making it easier to clear the net while still landing the ball in the service square.

However, tennis legends like Serena Williams and Roger Federer demonstrate that technique and skill can rival raw power, showcasing that success in tennis is a mix of strategy, practice, and natural ability.

