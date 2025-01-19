Thrilling Upsets and Courageous Climaxes: Day 8 of the Australian Open

Day eight of the Australian Open delivered a series of exhilarating tennis matches, with players battling fiercely on the courts.

In a standout performance, Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa made her mark, overcoming Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a score of 6-1, 7-6(2), which propelled her into the quarter-finals for the first time.

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, demonstrated her dominance by dispatching Russia's 14th seed Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2, solidifying her journey in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)