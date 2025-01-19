Thrilling Upsets and Courageous Climaxes: Day 8 of the Australian Open
Day eight of the Australian Open showcased thrilling matches, with Paula Badosa advancing to the quarter-finals by defeating Olga Danilovic. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka secured her spot by overpowering Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. The intense competition unfolded under Melbourne's blazing sunshine, captivating fans globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:50 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Day eight of the Australian Open delivered a series of exhilarating tennis matches, with players battling fiercely on the courts.
In a standout performance, Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa made her mark, overcoming Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a score of 6-1, 7-6(2), which propelled her into the quarter-finals for the first time.
Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, demonstrated her dominance by dispatching Russia's 14th seed Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2, solidifying her journey in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyrgios's Heartfelt Farewell at Melbourne Park
Mirra Andreeva's Superstitious Journey: Chicken and Rice Rituals Fuel Australian Open Hopes
Rising Star Mirra Andreeva Eyes Breakthrough at Australian Open
Tennis Drama Unfolds at Melbourne Park: A Day of Upsets and Triumphs
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park