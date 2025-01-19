Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Courageous Climaxes: Day 8 of the Australian Open

Day eight of the Australian Open showcased thrilling matches, with Paula Badosa advancing to the quarter-finals by defeating Olga Danilovic. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka secured her spot by overpowering Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. The intense competition unfolded under Melbourne's blazing sunshine, captivating fans globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:50 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Courageous Climaxes: Day 8 of the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day eight of the Australian Open delivered a series of exhilarating tennis matches, with players battling fiercely on the courts.

In a standout performance, Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa made her mark, overcoming Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a score of 6-1, 7-6(2), which propelled her into the quarter-finals for the first time.

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, demonstrated her dominance by dispatching Russia's 14th seed Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2, solidifying her journey in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025