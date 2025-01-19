Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai Advance to Australian Open Quarters

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai reached the Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinals without playing after their opponents, fourth seeds Townsend and Nys, withdrew. The duo will face either Babos and Arevalo or Gadecki and Peers in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:04 IST
In a significant development at the Australian Open, Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai secured a spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Their progression came following a walkover victory against fourth-seeded Taylor Townsend and Hugo Nys.

Bopanna and Shuai advanced without contesting their scheduled match, receiving a free pass to the last eight. This successful entry marks an encouraging milestone for the Indo-Chinese duo, who had earlier outplayed Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodic in straight sets.

Next, Bopanna and Shuai will take on the winners of the match between Timea Babos and Marcelo Arevalo, and Olivia Gadecki and John Peers, setting the stage for a promising contest in their pursuit of the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

