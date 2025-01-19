Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Eighth Day of Australian Open
The eighth day of the Australian Open saw numerous highlights. Alexander Zverev defeated Ugo Humbert. Carlos Alcaraz advanced after Jack Draper's retirement. Tommy Paul and Coco Gauff secured wins, while Aryna Sabalenka ended Mirra Andreeva's run. Grand Slam matches continued amidst intense competition and high stakes.
The Australian Open witnessed thrilling action on its eighth day, with second seed Alexander Zverev exiting Ugo Humbert after a four-set duel at John Cain Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz moved to the quarter-finals, capitalizing on Jack Draper's unfortunate injury, leading 7-5 6-1 before the Brit retired. "You will be where you deserved. Get well soon, Jack," Alcaraz expressed on social media platform X.
Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, ended Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's inspiring run with a straight-set victory. The competition proceeds, as excitement builds at Melbourne's iconic Grand Slam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
