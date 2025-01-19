Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances to Australian Open Quarters After Draper's Unfortunate Exit

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals after Jack Draper retired due to a hip injury. Draper, troubled by tendinitis, was trailing 7-5, 6-1 when he exited. Despite previous successes against Alcaraz, Draper's injury impacted his performance and plans to compete alongside Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his second Australian Open quarter-final after his opponent, Jack Draper, was forced to retire due to a hip injury. The match ended with Draper trailing 7-5, 6-1 when he decided he was unable to continue the intense competition at Rod Laver Arena.

While Alcaraz expressed his regret over the way the match ended, he also shared his excitement about advancing to the next round. Reflecting on Draper's condition, he remarked, "He doesn't deserve to get injured." Draper's ongoing hip tendinitis worsened during the game, leading to his withdrawal.

Despite his efforts, Draper, who upset Alcaraz previously, couldn't overcome his physical limitations. His condition also foiled plans for training with Alcaraz in Spain. As Alcaraz gears up for future matches, he continues to aim to become the youngest Grand Slam champion in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

