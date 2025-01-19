Left Menu

Djokovic and Alcaraz to Clash in Australian Open Quarter-Finals

The eighth day of the Australian Open saw thrilling matches, including Djokovic defeating Lehecka to set up a quarter-final clash with Alcaraz. Zverev, Alcaraz, and other players like Gauff and Sabalenka advanced to the next rounds, maintaining the high-stakes atmosphere of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:38 IST
The Australian Open witnessed a day of exhilarating tennis actions as Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals, defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Djokovic, a ten-time champion, will face Carlos Alcaraz, who advanced after Jack Draper retired injured. This sets up an exciting clash against a Wimbledon and French Open champion.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev beat Ugo Humbert to advance, while Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic in a come-from-behind victory. Aryna Sabalenka ended Mirra Andreeva's run, showcasing the fierce competition as players vie for the Grand Slam title.

The tournament, marked by intense matches and remarkable performances, continues to captivate with rising stars and seasoned players pushing towards victory on Melbourne's iconic courts.

