Djokovic and Alcaraz to Clash in Australian Open Quarter-Finals
The eighth day of the Australian Open saw thrilling matches, including Djokovic defeating Lehecka to set up a quarter-final clash with Alcaraz. Zverev, Alcaraz, and other players like Gauff and Sabalenka advanced to the next rounds, maintaining the high-stakes atmosphere of the tournament.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian Open witnessed a day of exhilarating tennis actions as Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals, defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Djokovic, a ten-time champion, will face Carlos Alcaraz, who advanced after Jack Draper retired injured. This sets up an exciting clash against a Wimbledon and French Open champion.
Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev beat Ugo Humbert to advance, while Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic in a come-from-behind victory. Aryna Sabalenka ended Mirra Andreeva's run, showcasing the fierce competition as players vie for the Grand Slam title.
The tournament, marked by intense matches and remarkable performances, continues to captivate with rising stars and seasoned players pushing towards victory on Melbourne's iconic courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Djokovic
- Alcaraz
- Australian Open
- Quarter-Final
- Zverev
- Gauff
- Sabalenka
- Melbourne
- Grand Slam
- Tennis
ALSO READ
Aryna Sabalenka's Dominant March in Brisbane
Sabalenka Shines in Brisbane: Victory Sets Stage for Australian Open Defense
From Court to Court: Sabalenka Triumphs and Other Sports Highlights
Sabalenka Shines: Sports Highlights and Major Moves
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane International as Australian Open Looms