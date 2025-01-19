Djokovic and Alcaraz to Clash in Australian Open Quarter-Finals

The Australian Open witnessed a day of exhilarating tennis actions as Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals, defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Djokovic, a ten-time champion, will face Carlos Alcaraz, who advanced after Jack Draper retired injured. This sets up an exciting clash against a Wimbledon and French Open champion.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev beat Ugo Humbert to advance, while Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic in a come-from-behind victory. Aryna Sabalenka ended Mirra Andreeva's run, showcasing the fierce competition as players vie for the Grand Slam title.

The tournament, marked by intense matches and remarkable performances, continues to captivate with rising stars and seasoned players pushing towards victory on Melbourne's iconic courts.

