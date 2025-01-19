Left Menu

Odisha Warriors Triumph in Women's Hockey Clash

Odisha Warriors secured a commanding 4-1 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Women’s Hockey India League. Yibbi Jansen scored two goals, while Michelle Fillet and Neha Goyal added to the tally. Udita found the net for the Tigers, who started strong but couldn't maintain momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating encounter on Sunday, the Odisha Warriors defeated the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1, marking their dominance in the Women's Hockey India League.

Yibbi Jansen was instrumental, netting twice, with Michelle Fillet and Neha Goyal contributing to the Warriors' impressive tally. Udita scored for the Tigers as early pressure failed to translate into victory.

The Warriors' win placed them at the top of the points table, as strategic plays and sharp counterattacks helped secure their position with aplomb.

