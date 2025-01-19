Odisha Warriors Triumph in Women's Hockey Clash

In an exhilarating encounter on Sunday, the Odisha Warriors defeated the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1, marking their dominance in the Women's Hockey India League.

Yibbi Jansen was instrumental, netting twice, with Michelle Fillet and Neha Goyal contributing to the Warriors' impressive tally. Udita scored for the Tigers as early pressure failed to translate into victory.

The Warriors' win placed them at the top of the points table, as strategic plays and sharp counterattacks helped secure their position with aplomb.

