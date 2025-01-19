Left Menu

From Manchester to Besiktas: Solskjaer Embarks on a New Chapter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over as Besiktas manager, channeling experiences from his tenure at Manchester United. The Norwegian hopes to guide Besiktas to success, building on young talent and aiming for an upward trajectory in Turkish football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:55 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the new Besiktas manager, has taken the reins of the Turkish Super Lig club with aspirations reminiscent of his time at Manchester United. The 51-year-old has signed a deal through next season, with an option for another year, marking his return to management after United let him go in 2021.

Solskjaer initially joined Manchester United as caretaker manager in December 2018, taking over a struggling team from Jose Mourinho. His early success earned him a three-year contract, culminating in notable finishes in the English Premier League and a Europa League final appearance. Despite these achievements, a decline in performance led to his departure in November 2021.

Returning to club football, Solskjaer sees parallels between Besiktas's current standing and United's past position. He has been evaluating the club's prospects and young talents such as Semih Kilicsoy and Mustafa Hekimoglu, aiming to elevate the team while expressing excitement over the challenges ahead in the Turkish Super Lig.

(With inputs from agencies.)

