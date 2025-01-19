Left Menu

Thrilling Comebacks Redefine Hero Hockey India League

The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers staged a dramatic comeback to beat Delhi SG Pipers in a shootout, while Odisha Warriors overpowered Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The Lancers rallied from a 1-4 halftime deficit to win 5-5 in regulation and 3-2 in a shootout. In the women’s league, Odisha Warriors moved to the top with a 4-1 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:00 IST
The Hero Hockey India League saw an exciting turnaround as the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers overcame a formidable 1-4 halftime deficit against Delhi SG Pipers to draw 5-5 by the end of regulation time. The Lancers emerged victorious with a 3-2 win in the subsequent shootout.

In the women's league, the Odisha Warriors triumphed against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers with a decisive 4-1 win. Yibbi Jansen scored twice, while Odisha retained their lead, eventually securing the top position on the points table with this victory.

Both matches exhibited exhilarating sportsmanship and showcased strategic gameplay, with several standout performances that captivated the audience, highlighting the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the league.

