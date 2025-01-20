Left Menu

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Shine in Playoff Entry

Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered the SA20 playoffs with a decisive six-wicket win over Durban Super Giants. Marco Jansen and English bowlers led a disciplined attack, restricting the Giants to 115. The run chase was smooth as skipper Aiden Markram sealed victory with a powerful six.

Gqeberha | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:03 IST
In a thrilling encounter, Sunrisers Eastern Cape advanced to the SA20 playoffs by defeating Durban Super Giants by six wickets. This victory marks a resurgence for the defending champions after three consecutive defeats.

Leading the charge was last season's standout bowler, Marco Jansen, who delivered an impressive new-ball performance. He was ably backed by his English teammates and Ottneil Baartman, restricting the visitors to a meager 115 runs.

The Sunrisers chased down the target efficiently, with Aiden Markram hitting a decisive six to clinch the win. The lively St George's Park crowd witnessed a display of cricketing prowess that rekindled the team's championship hopes.

