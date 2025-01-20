Sunrisers Eastern Cape Shine in Playoff Entry

In a thrilling encounter, Sunrisers Eastern Cape advanced to the SA20 playoffs by defeating Durban Super Giants by six wickets. This victory marks a resurgence for the defending champions after three consecutive defeats.

Leading the charge was last season's standout bowler, Marco Jansen, who delivered an impressive new-ball performance. He was ably backed by his English teammates and Ottneil Baartman, restricting the visitors to a meager 115 runs.

The Sunrisers chased down the target efficiently, with Aiden Markram hitting a decisive six to clinch the win. The lively St George's Park crowd witnessed a display of cricketing prowess that rekindled the team's championship hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)